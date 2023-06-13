Short Interest in ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN) Grows By 233.3%

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExcelFin Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,048,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in ExcelFin Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ExcelFin Acquisition by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in ExcelFin Acquisition by 34.4% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,171,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,741,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition during the third quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ExcelFin Acquisition alerts:

ExcelFin Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of XFIN opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29. ExcelFin Acquisition has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $11.10.

ExcelFin Acquisition Company Profile

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ExcelFin Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExcelFin Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.