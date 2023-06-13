Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO) Short Interest Up 201.8% in May

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 201.8% from the May 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZIONO opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $26.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.03.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.5691 dividend. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

