Short Interest in YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YGF) Rises By 252.2%

YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 252.2% from the May 15th total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 100,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

YanGuFang International Group Stock Performance

YGF stock opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.43. YanGuFang International Group has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $4.56.

YanGuFang International Group Company Profile

YanGuFang International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of whole grain foods in the People's Republic of China. It offers oat germ groats, oatmeal, oat flour, oat bran, and gourmet rice; and grains, including black beans, red beans, corns, and other grains.

