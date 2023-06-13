Short Interest in YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YGF) Rises By 252.2%

YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 252.2% from the May 15th total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 100,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
YanGuFang International Group Stock Performance
YGF stock opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.43. YanGuFang International Group has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $4.56.
YanGuFang International Group Company Profile
