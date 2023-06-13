The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

The LGL Group Stock Performance

The LGL Group stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The LGL Group has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in The LGL Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 273,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,525 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in The LGL Group by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The LGL Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The LGL Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The LGL Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

