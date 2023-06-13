StockNews.com Lowers B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

BTG has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of B2Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.46.

B2Gold Stock Up 0.1 %

BTG stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. B2Gold had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $473.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Institutional Trading of B2Gold

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in B2Gold by 140.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in B2Gold by 48.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in B2Gold during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

