StockNews.com Begins Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised New Concept Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

New Concept Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN GBR opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.21 million, a P/E ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14. New Concept Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 66.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

