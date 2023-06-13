Brokerages Set SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Target Price at $25.40

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on SMART Global from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global Stock Down 1.1 %

SMART Global stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $24.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at SMART Global

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. SMART Global had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $429.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.01 million. On average, analysts predict that SMART Global will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $44,168.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,716.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,264 shares of company stock worth $194,169. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SMART Global

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,966,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,145,000 after purchasing an additional 356,735 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in SMART Global by 373.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 143,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 113,136 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SMART Global by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 946,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,309,000 after acquiring an additional 31,570 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in SMART Global by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 56,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 33,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.