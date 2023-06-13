Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives $16.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

XHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE:XHR opened at $12.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.44. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $11.48 and a 1 year high of $18.46.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.28). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 6.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 63.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 258.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.