Brokerages Set Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Price Target at $177.83

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.83.

DIISY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 159 ($1.99) to GBX 152 ($1.90) in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 180 ($2.25) to GBX 175 ($2.19) in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Direct Line Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded Direct Line Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 190 ($2.38) to GBX 180 ($2.25) in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Direct Line Insurance Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DIISY opened at $8.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

