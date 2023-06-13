Analysts Set DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target at $38.09

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.09.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on DOCN shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lowered DigitalOcean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.
In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $127,498.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,671,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $127,498.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,671,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $205,205.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,410,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,034. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of DOCN opened at $44.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -104.39, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.20. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $53.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.20.
DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 65.61%. The firm had revenue of $165.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.
