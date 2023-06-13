Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Receives $66.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,631,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,539,000 after buying an additional 76,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,740,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $609,312,000 after purchasing an additional 179,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after purchasing an additional 972,157 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,851,000 after purchasing an additional 40,712 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,256,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,659,000 after purchasing an additional 99,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $60.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $65.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.98.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 40.40%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Stories

