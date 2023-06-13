Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Receives C$4.31 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.31.

WEED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$4.95 to C$3.65 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$2.75 to C$2.40 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Canopy Growth Trading Up 6.6 %

TSE WEED opened at C$0.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$505.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13, a PEG ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.28. Canopy Growth has a one year low of C$0.88 and a one year high of C$6.44.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

