Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Receives $44.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

Several research firms have commented on KRC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $589,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,143,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,652,000 after buying an additional 75,015 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 85,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after buying an additional 24,835 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 178,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

KRC stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $55.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 107.46%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

