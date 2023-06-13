Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives $47.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.71.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $38.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average of $37.30. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.60 and a 52 week high of $45.51.

Insider Transactions at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The company had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 381.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.