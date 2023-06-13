Analysts Set Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target at $63.67

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.67.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 9.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 97,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 2.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,847,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,700,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,010,000 after acquiring an additional 268,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Down 11.8 %

Nasdaq stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

