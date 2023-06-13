Analysts Set Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Price Target at $168.57

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.57.
MAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.
Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities
In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $152.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $138.68 and a 1 year high of $190.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.77.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 98.25%.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
