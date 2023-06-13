Analysts Set Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Price Target at $168.57

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.57.

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,251,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,036,000 after purchasing an additional 956,154 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 563.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $152.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $138.68 and a 1 year high of $190.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 98.25%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

