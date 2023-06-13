Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives $247.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $247.20.

ALNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $193.09 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $122.57 and a 12-month high of $242.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.71 and a 200-day moving average of $210.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 0.48.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by $0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 93.13%. The business had revenue of $319.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $1,481,802.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,303.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $1,481,802.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,902,303.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,799 shares of company stock worth $3,517,442. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

