Brokerages Set iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Target Price at $6.75

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IHRT. Bank of America downgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barrington Research lowered iHeartMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Activity

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 88,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $253,520.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,971,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,410.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia Stock Up 3.7 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iHeartMedia during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iHeartMedia during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iHeartMedia stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. iHeartMedia has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.65.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.79). iHeartMedia had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $811.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.37 million. Equities research analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

