Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH) Insider Constantine Iordanou Purchases 47,470 Shares of Stock

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH – Get Rating) insider Constantine Iordanou bought 47,470 shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £116,776.20 ($146,116.37).

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Trading Up 8.3 %

BOCH stock opened at GBX 274 ($3.43) on Tuesday. Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 76.60 ($0.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 274 ($3.43). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 222.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 198.65. The stock has a market cap of £1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27,400.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Numis Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 507 ($6.34) price target for the company.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Company Profile

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking, financial, and insurance services. It offers current, demand, savings, time, notice, instant access, and fixed deposits; housing, student, vehicle, mortgage, consumer, business and business premises, term, and home or investment loans; and asset finance, factoring, trade facilities, European financial, project finance, shipping finance, and syndicated and corporate lending services, as well as hire purchase services for car and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.