Affirm Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of ($0.73) Per Share (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Affirm in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Affirm’s current full-year earnings is ($3.51) per share.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.22. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 37.86% and a negative net margin of 64.12%. The firm had revenue of $380.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Affirm from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Affirm from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.62.

AFRM opened at $18.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 3.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.30. Affirm has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a current ratio of 10.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Affirm by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter valued at $30,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Affirm by 590.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $192,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

