Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Verint Systems Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Verint Systems in a report issued on Thursday, June 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Verint Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $36.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -739.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.84. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 60.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 60.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 96.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Verint Systems news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $110,271.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,694.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $1,064,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,042,972.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $110,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at $180,694.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 212,583 shares of company stock worth $7,895,427. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

