Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Guess’, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:GES)

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) – Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Guess’ in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Guess”s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Guess”s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Guess' alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Small Cap Consu restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guess’ in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered Guess’ from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Guess’ Price Performance

NYSE GES opened at $20.87 on Monday. Guess’ has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.95.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.21. Guess’ had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $569.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Guess”s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Guess’ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Guess”s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 20,000 shares of Guess’ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,846.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess’

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Guess’ by 27.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guess’ by 48.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Guess’ by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Guess’ during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Guess’ by 6.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess’ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.