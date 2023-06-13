Capital One Financial Weighs in on Repare Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Repare Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 7th. Capital One Financial analyst T. Chiang anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.37) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Repare Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.72) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($2.76) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Repare Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

Institutional Trading of Repare Therapeutics

NASDAQ RPTX opened at $11.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $502.98 million, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.67. Repare Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $18.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 7.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 72.5% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 468,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 197,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.