Capital One Financial Weighs in on Repare Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Repare Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 7th. Capital One Financial analyst T. Chiang anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.37) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Repare Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.72) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($2.76) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 7.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 72.5% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 468,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 197,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
