NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NextEra Energy Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.48). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NEP. Guggenheim reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $61.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $51.58 and a 52 week high of $86.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,203,921 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $72,164,000 after purchasing an additional 77,989 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,866 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 62,352 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Castellan Group now owns 35,215 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 184,450 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $11,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter H. Kind acquired 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.89 per share, with a total value of $99,557.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,822.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.8425 per share. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 89.39%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

