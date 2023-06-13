Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Verint Systems Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNTGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Verint Systems in a report issued on Thursday, June 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Verint Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.15 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 15.68%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $36.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -739.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.84. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Verint Systems by 60.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Verint Systems by 60.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Verint Systems by 96.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Verint Systems by 14.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $1,064,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,042,972.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 931 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $35,992.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $1,064,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,422 shares in the company, valued at $39,042,972.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,583 shares of company stock worth $7,895,427 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

