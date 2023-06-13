Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note issued on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Booz Allen Hamilton’s current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $104.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.36. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $79.85 and a 52 week high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 93.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $2,277,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,738.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,277,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,738.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,926. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,739,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,513,000 after purchasing an additional 159,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,242 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9,292.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,945,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892,549 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,072,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,548,000 after buying an additional 265,912 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.