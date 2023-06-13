Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $2.37 Per Share

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Dollar Tree in a report issued on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.44. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $6.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.79 EPS.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DLTR. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.71.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $134.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.21. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $175.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 905.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 92.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $34,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.