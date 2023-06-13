Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Lowered by Telsey Advisory Group

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Signet Jewelers in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will earn $5.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.33. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Signet Jewelers’ current full-year earnings is $9.79 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.29. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 0.9 %

SIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $59.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.98 and its 200-day moving average is $71.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.14. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $50.84 and a 52-week high of $83.42.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 7.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after buying an additional 9,028 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 188.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $702,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,942,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $702,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,942,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $165,834.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,092.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,693 shares of company stock worth $5,231,135 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 9.21%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

