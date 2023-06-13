Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Lowered by Telsey Advisory Group

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Signet Jewelers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.33. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Signet Jewelers’ current full-year earnings is $9.79 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

SIG has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.40.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SIG opened at $59.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.14. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $50.84 and a 12 month high of $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $702,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,942,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $702,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,942,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,884,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,693 shares of company stock worth $5,231,135 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 67.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 33.5% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Recommended Stories

