SVB Leerink Weighs in on Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 8th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.33). The consensus estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.97) per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.27. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $30.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 27,979 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares during the last quarter.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 14,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $409,024.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its products include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz in May 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

