Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 2 ($0.03) price objective on shares of Mexco Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.
NYSEAMERICAN:MXC opened at $10.70 on Friday. Mexco Energy has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $20.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.13.
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
