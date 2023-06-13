FY2024 EPS Estimates for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Raised by Analyst

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Small Cap Consu boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Vera Bradley in a report issued on Wednesday, June 7th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Vera Bradley’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Small Cap Consu also issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Vera Bradley Stock Up 1.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley stock opened at $5.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30. Vera Bradley has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $6.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRA. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 43.2% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the period. True Signal LP purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc engages in the business of designing women’s handbags, luggage, travel items, fashion, home accessories, and unique gifts. It operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley (VB) Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment is involved in selling VB products through full-line and factory outlet stores, websites, online outlet site, and the VB annual outlet sale.

