CRISPR Therapeutics AG to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, Brookline Capital Management Forecasts (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Brookline Capital Management reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 9th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.45) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $14.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $21.28 EPS.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 516.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. The business’s revenue was up 10538.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.32) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRSP. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.26.

Shares of CRSP opened at $59.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.66. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $38.94 and a 52 week high of $86.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 14.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $1,266,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,628,392.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,250. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

