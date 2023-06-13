CRISPR Therapeutics AG to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, Brookline Capital Management Forecasts (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Brookline Capital Management reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 9th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.45) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $14.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $21.28 EPS.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 516.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. The business’s revenue was up 10538.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.32) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRSP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.26.

Shares of CRSP opened at $59.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.66. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $38.94 and a 52 week high of $86.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 26,358 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $1,266,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares in the company, valued at $19,628,392.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,000,250 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

