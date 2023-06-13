CRISPR Therapeutics AG to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, Brookline Capital Management Forecasts (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Brookline Capital Management reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 9th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.45) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $14.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $21.28 EPS.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $100.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 516.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. The business’s revenue was up 10538.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.32) EPS.
CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of CRSP opened at $59.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.66. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $38.94 and a 52 week high of $86.95.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 26,358 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics
In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $1,266,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares in the company, valued at $19,628,392.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,000,250 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
