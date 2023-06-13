Zacks Research Weighs in on Gentex Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gentex in a research note issued on Friday, June 9th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Gentex’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $550.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Gentex Trading Up 1.3 %

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $27.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.77. Gentex has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In other news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Gentex by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 212,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 27,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Gentex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 309,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

