Zacks Research Comments on Gentex Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gentex in a report released on Friday, June 9th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Gentex’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $27.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $30.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average is $27.77.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $550.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.59 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 414.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Gentex by 3,112.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 2,065.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Gentex by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Gentex news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gentex news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

