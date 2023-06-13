FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, June 8th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.33). The consensus estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.97) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MIRM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

MIRM opened at $28.97 on Monday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $30.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.27.

In related news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 14,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $409,024.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 27,979 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 16,270 shares during the period.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its products include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz in May 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

