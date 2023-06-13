Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Performance

Impac Mortgage stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. Impac Mortgage has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Impac Mortgage stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 73,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.34% of Impac Mortgage at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

