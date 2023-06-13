Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $91.00 to $108.00. The stock traded as high as $97.35 and last traded at $96.81, with a volume of 321481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.60.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jabil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,358.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

Jabil Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 25.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.89 and a 200 day moving average of $79.78.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.74%. On average, analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.64%.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

