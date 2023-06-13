Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $2.99 on Friday. Oragenics has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94. The company has a market cap of $5.86 million, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.19.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
