Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $2.99 on Friday. Oragenics has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94. The company has a market cap of $5.86 million, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.19.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Oragenics by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Oragenics by 591.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110,119 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Oragenics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares in the last quarter. 9.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

