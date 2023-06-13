Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Avinger in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Avinger Stock Performance

Avinger stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. Avinger has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 530.21% and a negative net margin of 207.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avinger will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger in the third quarter valued at about $768,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Avinger in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

