Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of UBA stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $823.96 million, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties ( NYSE:UBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.14 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 11.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 66,275 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 191,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 19,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

(Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

