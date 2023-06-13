Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $22.80 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $128.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.26 million. On average, research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $1,980,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 14,354 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories, Inc provides proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services. The company was founded on May 1, 2023 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

