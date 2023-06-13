CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CORR opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.40. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247,817 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 21,677 shares during the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

Further Reading

