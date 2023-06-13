Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09.
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $1.45. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics
About Aptevo Therapeutics
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.
