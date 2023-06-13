Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $1.45. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.