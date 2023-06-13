NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target Cut to $8.50

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NIO. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays cut shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on NIO from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Sunday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

NIO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $8.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.92. NIO has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78.

Institutional Trading of NIO

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.29). NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.22% and a negative net margin of 35.03%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NIO will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in NIO by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 1,182.4% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

