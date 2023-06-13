StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ADXS opened at $1.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.43. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $4.50.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. It is also developing proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products for patients suffering from common cancers.

