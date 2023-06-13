Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avalon Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AWX opened at $2.26 on Friday. Avalon has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.64 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

