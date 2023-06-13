Short Interest in Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG) Expands By 41,300.0%

Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, an increase of 41,300.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Aging Population ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Global X Aging Population ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 12,501 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Global X Aging Population ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,429,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Global X Aging Population ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 22,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global X Aging Population ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $688,000.

Global X Aging Population ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGNG opened at $27.86 on Tuesday. Global X Aging Population ETF has a 52-week low of $22.94 and a 52-week high of $28.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.98.

