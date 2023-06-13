Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report issued on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhattacharjee now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $11.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $10.28. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $21.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s FY2024 earnings at $21.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $13.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $25.25 EPS.

DECK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.69.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 2.6 %

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $500.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $474.62 and its 200 day moving average is $432.36. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $238.43 and a 12-month high of $504.52.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.85. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $791.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $882,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total value of $1,478,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,296,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total value of $1,478,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,296,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $3,629,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,119,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $8,344,429 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

